Retirement follows 11 year stint as Roseville Electric Utility Director

Roseville, Calif. -Roseville Electric Utility Director Michelle Bertolino is retiring after nearly 30 years in the electric utility industry. She announced her intention to retire by the end of 2021 on Friday. The City of Roseville will begin a recruitment to fill the position, which Bertolino has held for more than 11 years.

As the first woman to be named director since the utility’s founding over 100 years ago, Bertolino has been instrumental in helping drive the policies behind the utility’s consistent recognition for its highly reliable system, low rates, innovative programs, and positioning the utility in a place of financial strength.

Career with Roseville

Bertolino began her career with Roseville in 2002, and she has served as the Electric Utility Director since 2010. Prior to Roseville, she worked for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and KPMG Peat Marwick.

While serving as Roseville Electric Utility Director, Bertolino has also served on the board of numerous industry organizations. She is currently President of the Northwest Public Power Association, past President of the California Municipal Utilities Association (CMUA), past Chair and current Commissioner of the Balancing Authority of Northern California (BANC), past Chair and current Commissioner of the Transmission Agency of Northern California (TANC).

In June 2021, Bertolino received the James D. Donovan Individual Achievement Award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in Orlando, Florida. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the electric utility industry and to public power.