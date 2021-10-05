Urgency ordinance for COVID-19 crisis set to expire October 8
Auburn, Calif.- The urgency ordinance that temporarily relaxed rules to support retail and restaurants in Placer County impacted by the COVID-19 crisis is set to expire Oct. 8.
The ordinance, approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in May 2020 and extended in October 2020, eased sign requirements and parking restrictions to help support outdoor retail sales and outdoor dining areas.
The urgency ordinance expiration also applies to mobile vendors and food trucks, which were allowed to operate without a minor use permit during this time period.
Business owners with questions related to the urgency ordinance expiration date or have questions about permitting requirements are encouraged to contact Placer County planning supervisor Alex Fisch at 530-745-3081.
Urgency ordinance provisions set to expire
- Outdoor retail sales – Outdoor sales would be permitted to occupy an area up to 100% of the entire indoor floor area devoted to retail sales. Up to 20% of the required parking spaces could be used as permissible outdoor sales and display areas.
- Restaurants (outdoor dining areas) – Existing restaurants may temporarily establish outdoor eating areas and increase flexibility to expand outdoor dining areas to cordoned off parking areas. Mobile food vendors would be permitted to locate fixed-site operations at a specific site through county approval.
- Restaurant parking for outdoor dining areas – Required parking for outdoor dining areas would be reduced by one parking space per 100 square feet of indoor eating area not in use as a consequence of physical distancing requirements.
- Signs (temporary sales and events) – The urgency ordinance temporarily suspends the 45-day maximum for the placement of banners, signs or decorative materials to advertise outdoor retail sales uses, grand openings and similar short-term sales events until July 10.
- Signs (prohibited signs and sign materials) – Until July, businesses may display A-frame signs, inflated and lighter- than-air signs such as blimps and balloons, air-induced signs that “wave,” and portable signs not permanently affixed to the ground or a building support structure for up to 45 days.