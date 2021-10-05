Urgency ordinance for COVID-19 crisis set to expire October 8

Auburn, Calif.- The urgency ordinance that temporarily relaxed rules to support retail and restaurants in Placer County impacted by the COVID-19 crisis is set to expire Oct. 8.

The ordinance, approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in May 2020 and extended in October 2020, eased sign requirements and parking restrictions to help support outdoor retail sales and outdoor dining areas.

The urgency ordinance expiration also applies to mobile vendors and food trucks, which were allowed to operate without a minor use permit during this time period.

Business owners with questions related to the urgency ordinance expiration date or have questions about permitting requirements are encouraged to contact Placer County planning supervisor Alex Fisch at 530-745-3081.

Urgency ordinance provisions set to expire