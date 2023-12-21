Recall could impact up to 2,539,902 vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted on their site that Honda is recalling over two million vehicles due to a potential fuel pump failure which can cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 5, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are KGC and KGD. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall numbers 21V-215 and 20V-314.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 23V858000

23V858000 Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE

FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE Potential Number of Units Affected 2,539,902

Summary

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX, TLX, 2019-2020 Honda Insight, Passport, 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV, Fit, and 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid, Acura NSX vehicles. The fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.