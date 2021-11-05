Downtown Roseville looks to energize local music scene
Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.
Offering an excellent opportunity to enjoy live music and a night out locally, it’s also terrific way to help support and re-energize Downtown Roseville. From jazz and pop to rock, metal and country, there’s a something that will appeal to all music fans!
Tickets and showtimes are available on Goldfield Trading Post website.
2021 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule
- Nov. 5, 2021: Sammy J
- Nov. 10, 2021: The Movement
- Nov. 13, 2021: Charley Crockett
- Nov. 14, 2021: Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience
- Nov. 20, 2021: Randall King
- Dec. 3. 2021: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
- Dec. 4, 2021: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Dec 5, 2021: Anuhea
- Dec. 11, 2021: Tito Puente Jr. & His Jazz Orchestra
- Dec. 16, 2021: Josh Ward
- Dec. 17, 2021: Chelsea Grin
2022 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule
- Jan. 8, 2022: Saved By The 90’s
- Jan. 15, 2022: Revolución de Amor
- Jan 17, 2022: Fit For An Autopsy
- Jan 22, 2022: Maddie & Tae
- Feb. 12, 2022: The Iron Maidens
- Feb. 23, 2022: Enjambre
- Feb. 27, 2022: Blitzkid
- March 6, 2022: ABBA Mania
- March 9, 2022: Dragonforce
- Mar. 13, 2022: Slaughter
- March 14, 2022: Loudness (Japan)
- April 4, 2022: Drowning Pool / Ill Niño
- April 19, 2022:Enter Shikari