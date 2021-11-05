Downtown Roseville looks to energize local music scene

Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.

Offering an excellent opportunity to enjoy live music and a night out locally, it’s also terrific way to help support and re-energize Downtown Roseville. From jazz and pop to rock, metal and country, there’s a something that will appeal to all music fans!

Tickets and showtimes are available on Goldfield Trading Post website.

2021 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule

Nov. 5, 2021: Sammy J

Nov. 10, 2021: The Movement

Nov. 13, 2021: Charley Crockett

Nov. 14, 2021: Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience

Nov. 20, 2021: Randall King

Dec. 3. 2021: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Dec. 4, 2021: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Dec 5, 2021: Anuhea

Dec. 11, 2021: Tito Puente Jr. & His Jazz Orchestra

Dec. 16, 2021: Josh Ward

Dec. 17, 2021: Chelsea Grin

2022 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule