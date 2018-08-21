Free Family Fun at Curby’s Waste-a-Palooza!

Roseville, CA- Curby the recycling robot invites you to his free family event, Waste-a-Palooza, to find out why he’s called a Garbage Can and not a Garbage Cannot! Curby will be talking trash at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun-filled day of games, activities and crafts.

Squeeze through the Sewer Swim as you discover where backups can occur. Watch out for those sticky wipes! Meet Curby the recycling robot and compete for prizes in our quiz show. Challenge yourself in the game room where you can flip one of the “three Ps” into a toilet and knock out household hazardous waste. Build some fun crafts made out of recycled materials in Curby’s Creation Corner, then take them to enjoy at home.

Curby’s Waste-a-Palooza shares solid waste and wastewater messaging concepts such as what belongs down drains and toilets, ways to reduce waste and recycle items and what residents can do at home to make an impact.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

The Roseville Utility Exploration Center is located at 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Admission is free.