Battle Heats Up Over Charter Schools

Roseville, Calif.- A local petition is currently circulating titled, “Support Granite Bay & Roseville Students – Deny Pacific Charter School.” The petition is in response to a petition for a new Pacific School charter in Roseville (both petitions posted below). Critics cite inexperience and a poor track record that will hurt local schools and students.

The petition which is is sponsored by the Eureka Union Teachers Association, cites reasons they believe the Roseville JUHSD Board should Deny Pacific Charter School. The Teachers Association is expressing concerns over a loss of $5.3 million in the first three years alone — which could lead to cuts to programs and services.

In addition, they claim the following

PCI has NO experience running brick and mortar schools;

experience running brick and mortar schools; PCI has a poor track record of enrolling students with special needs, English learners, and socioeconomically disadvantaged students, at the levels that reflect the districts where they are located.

The addition of a 400 student TK-12 school in Granite Bay and Roseville will result in cuts to programs and services, high quality educators (including resource support specialists) that our students rely on.

Petition Against Pacific Deny Charter School

All Granite Bay & Roseville students deserve high-quality neighborhood public schools! When we invest in resources, supports, and opportunities for our students, they thrive.

Unfortunately, the Pacific Charter Institute (PCI) charter school chain is asking the Roseville JUHSD Board to approve a new 400+ student brick-and-mortar K-12 school in Granite Bay/Roseville.

Allowing this privately-run charter school to open in Granite Bay/Roseville will harm district students in Roseville JUHSD, Roseville City, Eureka Union, and Dry Creek schools.

The Roseville JUHSD Board should reject the petition for ALL our students, especially as the school is applying to serve elementary and middle school students from other districts! Not only was this exact proposal recently rejected by the Folsom Cordova Unified Board, but the school is this unlikely to be successful, and it will take critical resources away from all our current students. Our students cannot afford to lose more programs, more classes, and more support resources at a time when we are expanding educational opportunities in our own neighborhood public schools.

Please sign this petition to let the Roseville JUHSD Board know that you oppose this charter school petition and instead want them to focus on ensuring Roseville’s high schools are as strong as possible for all our students, and allow our elementary and middle school district boards do the same for their students.

To learn more or to sign the petition, visit Action Network.

Compare Rankings on Great Schools

Roseville Joint Union High School District Rankings

9/10 Woodcreek High

8/10 Oakmont

6/10 Roseville High

7/10 Antelope High

10/10 Granite Bay High

Pacific Charter Run Schools Rankings

3/10 Heritage Peak Charter School

4/10 Rio Valley Charter School

4/10 Sutter Peak Charter Academy

6/10 Valley View Charter Prep

Petition for Pacific School Charter (314 pages)

RJUHSD Findings Report