Improving quality of life for Roseville residents in need

Roseville, CA- Fifteen non-profit organizations serving Roseville residents collectively received more than $350,000 this summer from the City of Roseville through the City’s competitive annual grant program. These groups address a wide span of social needs including disability awareness, hunger, homelessness, and veterans’ needs.

The City’s grant program is primarily funded by the Citizens’ Benefit Fund, established as a trust in 1993 with the proceeds from the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health. A portion of the interest earned each year by the trust is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Roseville.

Through a competitive process, the City Council-appointed Roseville Grants Advisory Commission reviews grant applications and makes funding recommendations at one of their public commission meetings, which are forwarded to the City Council for final consideration and action.

On July 9, 2019, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and representatives of the City Council presented the checks to the 2019 grant recipients in a ceremony in the Roseville City Council Chambers.

Here are the 2019 grant recipients (Citizens Benefit Fund monies, unless noted otherwise):

A Touch of Understanding, Inc. (ATOU), $20,000.

Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing, Inc. (AMIH), $45,000.

Assistance League of Greater Placer, $45,000.

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance (formerly Keaton Raphael Memorial), $25,000

Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center, $10,000.

Performing Arts of Roseville, $18,000.

Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy, $10,000.

Placer Food Bank (PFB), $20,000.

Placer Veterans Stand Down, Inc., $10,000.

Roseville Police Activities League, Inc.(RPAL), $15,000.

Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference, Inc., $30,000.

Sierra College Foundation, $21,876, $3,124 (REACH Fund).

Stand Up Placer, Inc., $30,000.

The Gathering Inn, $50,000.

The Lazarus Project, Inc., $8,600.

More information about the grants program, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and the Citizens’ Benefit Fund can be found at Roseville.ca.us/grants.