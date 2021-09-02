Celebrate with FREE Tacos and tasty specials Sept 9th

Roseville, Calif. – Chevys Fresh Mex in Roseville on Douglas Boulevard has a brand-new look and is celebrating with a grand reopening party on Thursday, September 9th at 3 p.m.

The local hot spot invites the public to join in on the celebration which will feature Free Tacos (Chicken, Steak, & Carnitas), Fresh Handmade Tortillas, Happy Hour Specials, and a Mariachi from 4 pm-7 pm.

“The Roseville makeover is the continuation of many remodels happening at Chevys in 2021.” Randy Sharpe

Guests will notice an updated look inside Chevys with new interior paint and a remodeled cantina, which includes a new quartz bar top. All tables, chairs & upholstery have been upgraded throughout the entire restaurant.

Roseville’s refresh also consists of a reconfigured front host entry, new TV’s and lighting.

“It’s an amazing restaurant made all the better with this modern look,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO for Xperience Restaurant Group. “The Roseville makeover is the continuation of many remodels happening at Chevys in 2021 as renovations will continue across the portfolio as part of XRG’s growth strategy for the brand.”

Chevys Fresh Mex Location