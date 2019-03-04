Applicants not required to live in the district

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County residents are invited to take part in a once-every-five-years review of the Placer County Charter – a governing document that guides the organizational structure, duties and responsibilities of the county’s elected and appointed officials.

The county this week opened recruitment for seven members of the Charter Review Committee, who will be charged with reviewing the charter and making recommendations for changes or additions, if any, they may determine are appropriate.

One committee member from each of the county’s five supervisorial districts and two at-large members will be appointed collectively by the board. Applicants are not required to live in the district they may be selected to represent.

Placer’s charter was established in 1980 to increase citizen participation in county government, improve efficiency and provide for a responsible and cooperative county government.

“We strongly encourage our residents to participate in the day-to-day business of government, and there are always many opportunities to get involved,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Kirk Uhler.

“Reviewing the county charter, though, is a chance to really help shape the operation of Placer County government as a whole. It’s an important responsibility and a reminder that it is our residents who have the ultimate say in how their government works.” Kirk Uhler, Supervisor Chair

Under today’s charter, the Charter Review Committee is convened every five years and must meet in open session at least twice before making any recommendations for changes to the charter to the Board of Supervisors. Recommendations are not binding and do not obligate the board to adopt them. Should the board choose to adopt any changes recommended by the committee, those changes must be approved by the voters of Placer County through ballot measures.

Previously approved charter amendments include allowing the board to contract for county services if more economical, giving preference to local suppliers for county purchasing contracts and establishing the current practice of electing the Board of Supervisors by district rather than countywide.

The deadline for applications is March 21. To apply, candidates should complete an application (PDF available here) and return it to the Clerk of the Board’s Office, by email to mwood@placer.ca.gov or by mail to:

Placer County Clerk of the Board

175 Fulweiler Avenue

Auburn, CA 95603