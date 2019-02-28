Outstanding student performance and exemplary achievements

Roseville, CA – ​Roseville City School District (RCSD) ​announced today Robert C. Cooley Middle School has been named a California Distinguished School, an esteemed honor presented to only 162 middle and high schools across the state.

The 2019 CA Distinguished Schools program is sponsored by the California Department of Education and California Casualty to recognize the outstanding student performance and exemplary achievements in academic programs and practices demonstrated at select schools.

“I would like to commend these schools for fighting for a better future for our students, closing achievement gaps and improving academic performance.” Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Cooley’s award-winning programs such as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), the House Model, Career Technical Education (CTE) and Intervention Teams ensure student learning, engagement and behavior surpass expectations and prepare students to thrive socially and academically.

“This award really belongs to our students because they are the cornerstone of who we are and why we do what we do. Our entire staff is honored to be a supportive community and leader in education for our students, offering opportunities for them to reach their full potential.” Karen Calkins, Cooley principal

Cooley and RCSD will be celebrating the honor this spring with students and staff when the official school awards are presented.

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,400 transitional kindergarten through eighth grade students in 19 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations.