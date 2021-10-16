Program assists lower income individuals and families

AUBURN, Calif. – Looking to make a difference and give back to the community? Placer County’s Free Tax Prep program is currently seeking volunteers for the 2022 tax season.

The program, operating in conjunction with United Way and the IRS, offers free tax preparation assistance to individuals and families in Placer County with an income of approximately $65,000 or less. This year, tax preparation services will be offered virtually.

Program volunteers work one-on-one with clients to help them file taxes and maximize refunds. No prior experience is needed, as training is provided. Training is available virtually. Coordinators will also be available to assist volunteers with any questions.

Last year, the program generated close to $226,947 in refunds for hundreds of Placer County residents.

“These volunteers are essential to helping families access as many credits as they may be eligible for, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the new Child Tax Credit,” said Acting Human Services Director Greg Geisler. “Helping put more money back in these families’ pockets helps support our local economy as well.”

To learn more or sign up, visit yourlocalunitedway.org/freetaxprep-volunteer.