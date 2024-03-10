Making progress toward consolidation of Shady Glen’s water system

Auburn, Calif. -The Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors recently voted to move ahead with a $4.5 million funding agreement to help consolidate the Shady Glen Community Water System into PCWA’s Colfax water system.

The move is part of PCWA’s long-running stewardship effort to bring safe, reliable water to underserved areas of the county. The project is also in line with the State Water Resources Control Board’s (SWRCB) goal to help small water systems merge with larger ones when they need assistance meeting water quality goals or providing sustainable and affordable service.

Preliminary approval

PCWA previously applied to the SWRCB for the grant funding and has received preliminary approval for the grant. Thursday’s action authorizes PCWA staff to enter into a funding agreement with the SWRCB upon receipt of the formal funding agreement.

If the grant is awarded, the project will help 200 people in the Shady Glen community, located near Colfax, to connect to PCWA water supplies.

Shady Glen location

Underserved areas of Placer

“It’s all part of the Agency’s long-term vision to bring clean drinking water to underserved areas of the county,” said PCWA board member Josh Alpine, whose district includes the Shady Glen community.

The existing Shady Glen water system is nearing the end of its useful life. Rebuilding that system presents a significant cost that would be burdensome to residents. Connecting into the existing PCWA network, however, can be achieved at a more reasonable cost – with state assistance.

“Everyone deserves to have dependable water, but not every community can afford to upgrade their local water system on their own. This is where PCWA wants to be helpful.” Josh Alpine, PCWA

PCWA has undertaken a number of consolidation projects in the county to help small, rural communities. These projects are initiated by the smaller water system’s request and, thanks to funding from state and federal grants, in a manner that does not impact PCWA’s existing ratepayers. In many cases, the projects also benefit existing customers by creating new opportunities to move water around the PCWA system.

State grant funding

The Shady Glen project requires installing a 1,700-foot pipeline to connect their system to an existing PCWA water distribution line along Highway 174. In addition to this construction work, the state grant funding would cover PCWA’s administrative costs to design and oversee the construction and the water connection charge to tie into the system.

Other consolidation efforts currently underway in the PCWA service area involve the communities of Dutch Flat and Duncan Hill. PCWA has previously helped the Castle City Mobile Home Park and Auburn Mobile Home Village connect to its system and is working on four more requests for consolidation by smaller systems.

PCWA board meetings are open to the public.