Showing support of essential workers

AUBURN, Calif. – The colonnade of Placer County’s historic courthouse in Auburn will beam blue in honor of essential workers and those battling COVID-19. The lights were recently switched on and will continue to light up the night sky throughout the pandemic.

“We want to thank and show our deep appreciation for our health care professionals, first responders and essential workers during this time of crisis,” said Hon. Alan V. Pineschi, the presiding judge of the Superior Court of Placer County.

“Their support of our individual and public health and safety demonstrates their courage and dedication.” Hon. Alan V. Pineschi, presiding judge Superior Court of Placer County

Historical buildings and area landmarks across the nation have been displaying blue lights in solidarity of all essential workers, individuals battling COVID-19 and those that have lost their lives. Nearly two dozen blue lights were installed on the enclosed base of Placer County’s courthouse dome in recognition of our community’s frontline workers who are battling the pandemic.

“Placer County wants to shine a light on our essential workers on the front lines,” said Placer County Supervisor and Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “We have thousands of healthcare workers in the county and appreciate all they are doing to support our residents during this unprecedented time. We hope these lights express our sincere gratitude.”