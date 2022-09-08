Carnival fun under the sun in Auburn

Auburn, Calif.- The annual Gold Country Fair in Auburn returns this Thursday, September 8th and runs through Sunday, September 11, 2022. This year’s theme is “Where No Fair Has Gone Before”

Thursday admission is just $5 and includes the Fireworks show! Friday through Sunday, tickets are priced from $8- $12 with kids and active military free. Parking is $10 per car.

Multiple stages of fun and entertainment await! Carnival rides and games are sure to be a hit with the youngsters! Live music and cold beer to keep the 21+ crowd cool.

Gold Country Fair Weather Forecast

Thursday: 107º / 77º

Friday: 104º / 73º

Saturday: 87º / 71º

Sunday: 87º / 68º

Dates & Times

September 8 (4:00 pm to 11:00 pm)

September 9 (4:00 pm to Midnight)

September 10 (11:00 am to Midnight)

September 11 (11:00 am to 10:00 pm)

Tickets Online

Order Your Tickets Online