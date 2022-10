Artisans, music, food & more! @ Recreation Park in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. โ€“ The annual Auburn Community Harvest Festival returns for another fun-filled autumn adventure October 15, 2022 at Recreation Park in Auburn.

Featuring live music, giant pumpkin and scarecrow contests, arts and crafts booths showcasing local artisans and a costume contest and parade for young and old alike! Come join the Fall fun in Auburn!

Carnival games and pony rides for kids, food and vendor booths hosted by local nonprofits and Auburnโ€™s own Sugar Plump Fairies are out in friendly force.

Bounce Houses, climbing wall, rides and much more!

$$ Cash prizes for the heftiest pumpkin!

Family-friendly and Free!

Enjoy an autumn day of wholesome activities that cater to the entire family. And itโ€™s free to attend, thanks to our generous sponsors.

October 15 @ 10:00 am โ€“ 4:00 pm

Recreation Park

Auburn, Calif.

