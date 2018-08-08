Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Classic Event

Petaluma, CA- A palpable sense of community and a whole lotta love. As the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival (PMF) got underway this past Saturday, you simply couldn’t miss the abundance of camaraderie and good cheer among festival goers. Lightning does strike the same spot more than once.

As far as music festivals go, PMF may just have the friendliest crowd we’ve encountered yet. All age groups were represented at this very family friendly event. Regardless of your musical tastes, Petaluma Music Festival is fun place to spend the day and soak up the music.

Smooth Running, Well Organized Event

Held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, parking is a breeze (free too!) and once inside the fairgrounds, the layout remained the same as last year. 3 outdoor stages, one indoor hall perfectly divided by the food, beverage and kids zone. Presenting sponsor, Lagunitas, served up cold beer with a bevy of smiles and sense of humor.

Stages and set times were perfectly staggered with close distances between them. No long festival walks required between acts here. Taking a break from the warm rays of the summer sun was a snap with ample shade, trees and picnic tables.

The Music

This year’s lineup was a bit more diverse and we discovered some fantastic new musical finds in addition to some old faves. Here are just a few highlights.

Black Sheep Brass Band

Out of Sonoma County, Black Sheep Brass Band grabbed our attention with their funked up energy which had fans of all ages in a dancing frenzy. Good time fun!

Royal Jelly Jive

San Francisco based, Royal Jelly Jive one of our favorite live jazz, funk, soul bands. Fronted by colorful and soulful vocalist Lauren Bjelde, they always deliver a rousing good time. Catch them on tour August 24th in Nevada City.

Ron Artis II & The Truth

Flamenco infused, blues inspired, rock n’ roll. Or something like that. A unique blend that crosses many genres, Ron Artis II & The Truth are soulful and entertaining.

Melvin Seals and JGB

Longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band, Melvin Seals continues to deliver from an incredible songbook. (Favorites of the Bay Area and Deadheads everywhere)

Railroad Earth

Headlining this year’s fest, the improvisational Americana band Railroad Earth. The crowd was on its feet and dancing from the get go. Catch Railroad Earth in Placerville this October as they headline 3 nights at Hangtown Music Fest.

Recap

Petaluma Music Festival is a wonderful example of a community coming together each year to help support Keeping Music in the Schools. It’s a great cause and one hell of a good time.

We’ll see ya again in 2019!

To learn more visit https://petalumamusicfestival.org/