Exceptional location for annual music fest

June Lake, CA- An endless array of superlatives along with a thousand and one photos feels inadequate during adventures to Mono County.

This past weekend found us heading out of Roseville to June Lake Jam Fest in Mono County. If you haven’t ventured through this part of California before, expect to be blown away.

For almost the entirety of the nearly 5-hour drive, the scenery is nothing short of overwhelming natural beauty. The ever-changing geography is dramatic at every twist and turn as you wind your way through El Dorado, Alpine and Mono County.

Yost Meadows Trail (elevation ~9,500)

California is always recognized for its geographic diversity and this slice of the Golden State is among the very best we’ve encountered. Roaring rivers, meandering creeks, plummeting cliffs, wildflower-infused meadows to snow-capped peaks surrounding alpine lakes of azure left us awestruck. It’s quite the journey.

Canoe and cooler wins “best way to arrive at a festival” award.

June Lake Jam Fest

Gull Lake Park, surrounding by snow-capped peaks and perched at water’s edge proudly hosts the annual June Lake Jam Fest.

A small community of around 600 year-round residents nestled at an elevation of 7,650 feet, June Lake Jam Fest’s diminutive size paired with the immense musical talent that arrives here each September may have you re-calibrating your notion of what a great music festival can be.

Endless outdoor recreation opportunities

Pure, unadulterated adventure

Steeped in Grateful Dead and jam band roots, June Lake Jam Fest is a 3-day party that provides a plentiful dose of Dead tunes along with exploration into different musical landscapes. (View lineup)

Sponsored by the Mono Arts Council, June Lake Jam Fest is a Benefit for Music in the Schools.

June Lake Jam Fest is pure, unadulterated adventure. If you enjoy the journey as much as the destination with Deadhead vibes, June Lake Jam Fest crushes it.

Can’t wait for JLJF 2020! Explore more travel adventures in Mono County!

Swim, kayak, fish or just chill.

