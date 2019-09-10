October 17 benefit for local residents in need

Roseville, Calif.- KidsFirst is pleased to announce its seventh annual Denim and Diamonds event, the nonprofit’s fall fundraising effort to benefit area children, individuals and families in need. Join community members and top business and civic leaders from across the region for a sensational evening of entertainment, networking and charitable giving.

This premier fundraising event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at @TheGrounds in Roseville and emceed by Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell. Attendees will enjoy a dazzling evening to include a hearty menu catered by Randy Peters Catering, a no-host bar, music and dancing.

In addition, guests can participate in silent auctions and raffle drawings. Themed baskets, vacation getaways, spa packages and designer handbags are among the list of coveted items.

“Our team is taking a fresh look at this annual event and planning a lively and fun evening for our attendees.” Antoinette Manuel (KidsFirst Executive Director)

Proceeds from the evening will benefit KidsFirst’s no-cost programs and services that support children, individuals and families in the areas of counseling and therapy, afterschool enrichment, parenting classes and support groups. Available year round, these programs and services are free, confidential, available in English and Spanish and provide lasting networks of wellness and assistance to those most in need in the Placer County community.

30th Anniversary of KidsFirst

“In celebration of KidsFirst’s 30th anniversary, we are launching our ’30 for 30′ program, an affordable opportunity for supporters to fund our work by donating $30 for 30 months. Donors that give ahead of Denim and Diamonds will be recognized at the event on western-style WANTED posters and be ‘deputized’ by Sheriff Bell,” said Chair Dianne Ancona.

Those interested in sponsoring the event and taking advantage of valuable promotional opportunities are urged to contact Dianne at (916) 724-5064. Benefits are varied and levels range from $250 – $10,000. In addition to monetary sponsorship, raffle and silent auction items are graciously accepted.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Denim and Diamonds 2019, please contact Events@KidsFirstNow.

KidsFirst

Established in 1989 as a public, nonprofit organization, KidsFirst’s mission is to is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy and counseling to empower and strengthen children and families. With a vision that all children live in a safe, healthy, and nurturing home, KidsFirst is dedicated to helping families by providing the tools they need to cope with difficult life circumstances before they become overwhelming. With counseling and family resource centers in Auburn and Roseville serving Placer County, their programs target the most vulnerable children, individuals, families and neighborhoods and strengthen families by educating, advocating and changing lives.