Reggae Experience at El Dorado Fairgrounds

Placerville, CA- As the mercury pushed into the 90’s over Labor Day weekend in Placerville, the unmistakable chill of Reggae music kicked into full swing at the annual Dry Diggings Festival.

Billed as Beer, Camping & Music, fans converged for a few days of fun and relaxation at El Dorado Fairgrounds. We ditched the office for a few brief hours to comingle among fans, chill backstage and share a couple frosty Altamont Beer Works brews while soaking in the good vibes.

Steady Arrivals All Day

The El Dorado Fairgrounds offers quick and easy access off US-50. Fans greatly appreciate the in and out privileges which provides walking access to local merchants including a Raley’s. Great for resupplying campers!

Keeping Cool in Vendor Area

Both the general layout and custom event layouts allow the El Dorado Fairgrounds to cater to the needs of both the fans, vendors and artists. It’s a comfortable and convenient event venue.

Fans cool off while socializing and perusing the myriad of vendors onsite.

Cold, delicious and priced right!

What’s a festival without cold beer? We have no idea. Altamont Beers Works did a wonderful of job supplying fans with hoppy goodness and great service . Our favorite? Kapt’n Kush, a double IPA brewed in collaboration with Auburn’s Moonraker Brewing.

Under the September Sun

Fans were getting baked under the warm California sun. The good news, plenty of places to grab some shade for a quick cool down.

Fans Ready to Burn Some Energy

Plenty of boundless energy from the 20-30 something crowd kept the place rocking all weekend long.

Evening Vibe Starts Kickin’ In

Party Stage Left

Friendly crowd. Musicians and fans were all in good spirits.



Hardcore Reggae

Stephen Marley’s band takes the stage for a little old school reggae vibe.

Whether you come for the full weekend experience or just a day, Dry Diggings Festival is a wonderful way to enjoy the reggae experience in a fun and safe environment at one of California’s beautiful fairgrounds. Consider adding Dry Diggings to your regular festival rotation!

Hope to see you there in 2019!