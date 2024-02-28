Location and design make air travel a snap

Sacramento, Calif. – South Placer County residents love to travel and the proximity of Sacramento International Airport makes air travel a breeze. Many travelers recognize SMF as one of the easiest and most convenient airports from which to travel.

Located about a half hour from local population centers, SMF combines the feel and convenience of a small city airport with the requisite amenities. Affordable parking, timely shuttles along with a quick entrance and exit just off Interstate 5 can help make your travel experience a bit more enjoyable.

6900 Airport Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95837
(916) 929.5411
https://sacramento.aero/smf

