Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings

Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.

Convenient access to Roseville (South Placer County’s largest city), make travel incredibly easier than other airports. Parking, dropping off and navigating the airport along with quick freeway access is just a few of the key benefits local residents cite in Roseville Today’s own studies. Convenient airport access is just one of the many reasons, Roseville and the surrounding region continue to attract business, visitors and affluent residents. Read, SMF’s news release below.

Top Midsize Airport in the Nation

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) was named the top midsize airport in the nation according to the Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Airport rankings. Compared to the 50 other airports surveyed, SMF received the highest score overall.

The top 50 busiest airports were surveyed and then divided into two sizes – 20 large and 30 midsize. The airports were then measured on 19 categories including experience from on-time performance and security waits to customer-satisfaction score and ticket prices. The categories in the rankings were further grouped into three broad categories – reliability, convenience, and value.

SMF ranked highest among all airports surveyed in the reliability category and also ranked high in arrival and departure times, low flight cancellations, quick taxi and security clearance times, and a max walking distance of only 1,213 feet.

“The SMF team consistently provides our customers with a safe, comfortable and enjoyable travel experience,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of Sacramento County Department of Airports. “Living our values every day clearly makes a difference, as we make our customers our top priority. We see each day as an opportunity to improve and accomplish more together by collaborating; communicating and taking pride in what we do.”

In 2019, SMF similarly won the top midsized airport award – the award was not issued in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. source: SMF

