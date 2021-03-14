Blissful little gem in West Roseville awaits polish

Roseville, CA- According to the City of Roseville, the Al Johnson Wildlife Area includes rice and dry farming and a small area within the West Roseville Specific Plan contains prime farmland within a pistachio orchard. Cool!

Previously, this restful and bucolic portion of Western Roseville took extra effort to reach along windy, almost deserted roads. Cyclists often find their way here for peaceful country rides. Young couples are often spotted with a blanket and picnic basket beneath the shade of a mighty lone oak or two. Fields bursting in flowing, green grass and wildflowers stretch to the horizon on the west, while glimpses of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada provide stark contrast to the east. Songbirds teeming with energy provide the music. It’s quite the blissful place.

Progress arrives…

Those days of solitude in these parts of Roseville may fast be approaching their demise. Development now pushes toward the western edge of Placer County. Sitting astride the Amoruso Ranch Project, neighborhoods currently under construction are now within view.

The Amoruso Ranch Project in West Roseville is slated over 2,800 housing units of mixed density with 50 acres of commercial property, an elementary school and a total of 7 neighborhood parks.

Al Johnson Wildlife Area

The Al Johnson Wildlife Area is a beautifully thin slice of preservation. For now, improvements have yet to be made and access is limited. There’s no parking or improved trails. Cyclists and those on foot can easily access by taking Blue Oaks Blvd into Philips Rd and follow the winding road west until you reach the small yellow gate. It’s hard to miss.

For now, this area sits mostly untouched and it’s fun to imagine the all possibilities to enhance this remarkable little slice of West Roseville. A little polish will make this gem of Roseville really shine!