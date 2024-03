Locations offered around the county

Roseville, Calif. – A free medication take-back event returns to locations in Roseville and around Placer County on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications and more.

Last year’s spring haul

During last spring’s take-back event, 4,595 pounds of medication were dropped off, with over 100,000 pounds collected within Placer County at these events since 2010 – helping keep our kids and environment safer.

Did you know that you don’t have to wait for an event? You can keep unwanted and expired medications out of your cupboard and out of the wrong hands all year – click here to find a location near you.

Roseville

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Webb Blvd (Across from the tennis courts)

Year Round Drop Off Locations

Safeway Inc 1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd Roseville Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #051 1021 Riverside Ave Roseville Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #261 Lincoln Outpatient Pharmacy 1900 Dresden Drive Lincoln

Tips

Do not remove pills from prescription bottles. Liquids can also be dropped off in original bottles. Personal information can be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker, but this is not mandatory. All bottles will be incinerated.

Items not accepted

Unacceptable items include sharps, lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.

For questions about the event, residents are encouraged to call 916-258-2302. There are also a growing number of year-round medication drop-off sites at local pharmacies and other sites across the county. For more resources and to find a year-round drop-off site near you, visit PNCMS.org/RxDrugSafety.

related

California Recovery Centerย (CRC) in Roseville is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, serving the Greater Sacramento area. ยปยปย Learn More