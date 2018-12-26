Family Friendly Start to 2019 in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Life Time Athletic in Roseville will once again be bringing in the New Year with its annual 5K run on New Year’s Day.

When the New Year starts, many people will be optimistically setting resolutions for the year. According to a recent ComRes poll, the top two resolutions are to exercise more (38 percent) and to lose weight (33 percent).

However, more than 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions don’t last too long. Two key components in reversing the trend – finding a specific goal to commit to and planning ahead.

Open to the Public: New Year’s Day Run in Roseville

Called the Commitment Day 5K by Life Time, the run is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. The family-friendly event is a fun, healthy way to begin the New Year.

Participants can chose to walk, jog or run the course, which starts and ends at Life Time in Roseville, located at 1435 E. Roseville Parkway.

Tickets and Prices

The run costs $35 for ages 13-and-older. Children 12-under are free if accompanied by a paid adult. All participants receive a T-shirt, medal and refreshments following the run.

Tickets can be purchased at www.CommitmentDay.com or by calling 916 472-2000.

Life Time started Commitment Day in 2012 as a national movement to inspire and encourage positive change in the New Year. Since then, hundreds of thousands of runners have participated nationally in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves.