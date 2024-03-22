Senior (50+) Prom is back! Plus, more opportunities for social connection

Roseville, Calif.- On any given day at the Maidu Community Center our Fifty and Better Club (FAB) members can join in a game of Bingo, Bunco, American/Chinese Mahjong, Cribbage, Stitch & Chat and Mexican Train Dominoes. Members can also look forward to fun day trips organized by the club.

For older adults, mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise. Some studies suggest that video games can help train the brain and reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Senior (50+) Prom

Senior (50+) Prom 2024 is back! Prom will be on April 27th at Woodcreek Golf Club. To purchase tickets visit any City of Roseville facility or click HERE to buy online.

“Staying social and active”

Ibtisam Rashid who plays with the group said she enjoys the friendly competition and the banter. “It’s not about the bowling or golfing so much,” Rashid says. “It’s about getting together and the friendships. We like to talk and it gets me out of the house.”

“There are all different kinds of fun things that we do,” adds Bell. “We have something almost every day. We have a calendar and a newsletter.”

Membership & Pricing

FAB Membership is only $40 a year for residents and is open to people over the age of 50. FAB has about 500 members.

Newletter