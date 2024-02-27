Pursuit of a pint is serious business in Placer County
Auburn, Calif.- For good reason, Placer County has established itself as a top-notch craft beer destination. A growing selection of terrific spots to quaff the hoppy goodness of a cold one make our region a west coast standout. One of those terrific places to experience it, Knee Deep Brewing Company, sits a short distance up the road in Auburn.
With an active tap list that includes nearly a whopping three dozen beers of hoppy goodness is just the beginning! Knee Deep Brewing a must-stop visit for beer lovers everywhere. In fact, this tiny corner of Auburn has become a road trip destination of beer lovers from throughout California and Nevada.
Knee Deep’s Taproom in Auburn is a brief drive less than 30 minutes from most points in Roseville and Rocklin. Unlike most craft breweries, Knee Deep is open 7 Days a week from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
Craft beer lovers take their pursuit of a pint quite seriously. Thankfully, for those in this region of California, that pursuit often leads them to Auburn where Knee Deep continues to brew up a great experience!
Visit Knee Deep
13395 New Airport Rd, ste H
Auburn, CA 95602
(530) 797-4677
Craft Beers
https://kneedeepbrewing.com/
Knee Deep Brewing in Auburn: A perfect craft brew stop
