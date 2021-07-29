Gov’t Mule, The High Hawks and more artists added!

October 21-24, 2021 at El Dorado County Fairgrounds

Placerville, Calif. – Hangtown Music Festival producers today announced additions to the artist lineup for the 10th Anniversary Hangtown Music Festival taking place October 24 – 27, 2021 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, CA.

The Festival’s artist lineup now includes Gov’t Mule, The High Hawks featuring Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), and Will Trask (Great American Taxi), The Lil Smokies, Nth Power X2 including Nth Utero performing Nirvana, funk supergroup Kamani (featuring members of Nth Power, Dumpstaphunk, Lettuce, and Snarky Puppy), Ida Mae, Diggin’ Dirt, Royal Jelly Jive, Mescalito, Island of Black & White, Red Dirt Ruckus, Birches Bend, and more to be announced.

The Hangtown Music Festival will also feature Railroad Earth (3 nights), St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Galactic, Leftover Salmon, Twiddle, Travelin’ McCourys, Scott Pemberton O Theory, and Joe Craven as Master of Ceremonies.

Halloween themes, KidZone & more

Railroad Earth will host the Festival’s Tenth Anniversary bash performing three sets over the course of the four-day event along with over 20 bands, late night shows, Halloween costume themes, craft beer, wine, artisanal cuisine, arts and craft faire, pumpkin carving, yoga and more. The KidZone at the Hangtown Music Festival is a safe and magical place where kids and parents can participate in fun and creative activities such as monster art, wizardry, dance parties, and much more.

The Festival will be announcing additional artists and activities in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to HangtownFestival.com for the latest news.

Located in the Sierra Nevada foothills less than an hour east of Sacramento, the Hangtown Festival has established itself as one of Northern California’s most family-friendly destinations.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets On Sale Now at HangtownFestival.com.

4-Day Passes start at $245.50.

SupernaturALL (VIP) packages $499.00-$1,450.00.

RV and parking passes start at $205.50.

Kids 4-Day passes start at $45.00.

Teen 4-Day passes start at $145.00.

For all details on multi-day passes, late night shows, camping, parking, and SupernaturALL VIP passes and general information visit hangtownfestival.com

Hangtown Music Festival Review