October 24-27 in Placerville

Placerville, CA,- The 9th Annual Hangtown Music Festival announces the initial artist lineup. The Festival runs from October 24-27, 2019 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, CA and will feature three full sets (throughout the four-day event) from host band Railroad Earth and once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences and artist collaborations. Located in the Sierra Nevada foothills less than an hour east of Sacramento, the Hangtown Festival honors the rich cultural history of the surrounding area as it continues to establish itself as one of Northern California’s most family-friendly destinations.

The lineup includes three nights of Railroad Earth, Dark Star Orchestra, The Wood Brothers, The Motet, Anders Osborne, The Lil Smokies, Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck), Steve Poltz, Joe Craven & The Sometimers, Lindsay Lou, Marty O’Reilly and The Old Soul Orchestra, Organ Freeman, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Dirty Revival, The Higgs, World’s Finest, The Golden Cadillacs, Jubilee and more to be announced.

KidZone and Late Night

Hangtown will also feature late night shows, Halloween costume themes, craft beer from Sierra Nevada brewery, wine, artisanal cuisine, arts and craft faire, pumpkin carving, yoga and more. The KidZone at the Hangtown Music Festival is a safe and magical place where kids and parents can participate in fun and creative activities such as monster art, wizardry, dance parties, and much more.

Tickets and Info

Limited Early Bird 4-Day Passes are available for $185.50. Prices to increase after July 29. Full on-sale including SupernaturALL (VIP) packages, RV passes, Teen Passes, and parking passes available July 11.

For all details on multi-day passes, late night shows, camping, parking, and SupernaturALL VIP passes and general information visit hangtownfestival.com, facebook.com/HangtownFestival and @Hangtownfest.

