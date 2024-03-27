Quality and quantity of competition has intensified over the years

Roseville, Calif. – Mimi’s Cafe in Roseville is reported permanently closed.

The building with its unique design style on Galleria Blvd served up French and American inspired dishes. Local competition and quality has increased exponentially in the area since Mimi’s first opened its doors.

The closest location currently in operation is listed in Folsom on East Bidwell.

1104 Galleria Blvd

Roseville, Calif. 95678

French & American

Location