Suburban Escape for Biking and Nature Lovers

Roseville, CA- Enjoy a little bit of nature, but not quite the Bear Grylls or Grizzly Adams type? Is your idea of escaping suburbia little more than a short bike ride or stroll on the trails? If so, Miner’s Ravine Trail offers a sweet dose of the outdoors from several starting points in Roseville.

For our morning adventure, we decided on a convenient (~9 mile) loop that would start/end in Downtown Roseville. This location provides ample and convenient parking along with the opportunity to explore downtown and patronize local merchants toward the conclusion of our ride. For parking we chose a spot near the Roseville Telephone Museum, grabbed our bikes and headed south on Folsom Road to Miner’s Ravine Trail entrance just a block away.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --



Once on this popular and scenic trail, you quickly forget (with the exception of the occasional underpass) you are in the middle of the most populated city in South Placer.

Dry Creek

For a good portion of the ride, the trail closely parallels Dry Creek. There are many points along the way to take in the wildlife, scenery and seasonal blooms. The trail provides several well marked signs to additional entrance and exit points. Ideal for those who wish to navigate segments at different times or to just get out and explore.

The trail concludes at Sierra College Boulevard near Bayside Church. We looped back around the water holding pond via the dirt and gravel trail and retraced our route back to Downtown Roseville.

A great place to go solo or bring the family, Miner’s Ravine Trail offers a great escape for those looking to get away without the hassle or cost of a more time consuming adventure. All right here in our own backyard.

Miner’s Ravine Trail: Tips

Trails are popular

Avoid Hottest Part of Day

Bring Water

Amazing Spring Blooms

Terrific Water Scenery

Easy Bike and Walking Paths

Bring your camera/smartphone