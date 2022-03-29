Series of FREE Shows throughout the Weekend

Olympic Valley, Calif.- WinterWonderGrass California will be making its triumphant return to the North Lake Tahoe region this upcoming weekend, April 1-3, 2022, after a two-year postponement due to COVID.

The highly anticipated lineup from the postponed 2020 festival, which rolled over to 2022, is completely sold out, including all 3-day GA, VIP and single-day tickets. However, those wishing to attend WinterWonderGrass California may jump on the official fan-to-fan waitlist exchange via Lyte. Given the sold out nature of the event, and in line with their sustainability initiatives, festival organizers encourage attendees to explore carpooling and public transit options.

Kick Off with Free Shows

As with past WinterWonderGrass California events, a free show in the Village will kick off the festivities on Thursday, March 31st from 2:00 – 5:00 PM featuring music by Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Attendees of the festival and members of the general public are also encouraged to attend the free shows in the Plaza from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. AJ Lee and Blue Summit will hold it down Friday and Sunday, while Cris Jacobs takes the stage Saturday.

In addition to the free Pickin’ in the Plaza series, WinterWonderGrass California will also present two free shows on the mountain at the Gold Coast Lodge, featuring the WWG Tahoe All-Stars on Saturday and Rapidgrass on Sunday. The Gold Coast shows are scheduled to run from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM each day.

WinterWonderBus

Event organizers are also pleased to announce the addition of the WinterWonderBus, a late-night shuttle offering for fans after festival gates close. The bus service will run nightly beginning at 10:30 PM, with last call at 1:30 AM. Bus routes will include a service from Palisades Tahoe to Truckee, and a second from Palisades Tahoe to Tahoe City. Tickets for the entirety of the weekend are $20 and are to be purchased separate from festival tickets. Grab your WinterWonderBus tickets here.

Grass After Dark

Finally, a limited number of tickets remain for select Grass After Dark shows including Trout Steak Revival, Midnight North & Twisted Pine, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Rapidgrass & Tyler Grant and Friends, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys and the Sunday finale with Kitchen Dwellers. Tickets for the remaining Grass After Dark shows are available here.

Lineup

The return of WinterWonderGrass California is certainly not something to miss. With the addition of The California Honeydrops as the third and final headliner last fall, fans in attendance will be dazzled by two sets of Billy Strings, along with performances by The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, Keller & The Keels, Fruition, The War & Treaty, Brothers Comatose, Kitchen Dwellers, Della Mae, Lindsay Lou, Larry Keel Experience, Town Mountain, Trout Steak Revival, Midnight North, Cris Jacobs, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Old Salt Union, Rapidgrass, TK & The Holy Know Nothings, Twisted Pine and AJ Lee and Blue Summit. Special performances are also scheduled from the collaborative, rotating powerhouse, WinterWonderWomen featuring Bridget Law and Lindsay Lou. Additionally, Pickin’ on the Dead will make their WinterWonderGrass return.

Stay tuned to the festival’s official website and Facebook page for future updates. More information on travel packages available now via winterwondergrass.com.

About WinterWonderGrass

Music, winter sports, craft beer, fresh eats, and family is what makes up the three days of the WinterWonderGrass Festival. With deep roots in Colorado and California, the event has established itself as a leader in the winter lifestyle culture where the quality of experience outweighs the notion of quantity. WinterWonderGrass is an intimate gathering where inspiration and connection sit at its core. Our community is focused on sustainability, local non-profit support, nurturing the next generation and truly backing the arts.

Since its inception, the festival continues to cultivate the relationship between nature, roots music and community. It has established itself as a vehicle for inspiration, a place where open hearts and minds-along with a dissolved illusion of separation-creates a true, authentic platform for artists, vendors, attendees and the planet to connect as one.

The outdoor event takes place at the base of its hosting ski areas, with an open-air outdoor main stage and three side-stages, which are heated and covered. Every year, WinterWonderGrass hosts an on-site coffee bar and complimentary beer tasting. The event is also kid-friendly, complete with a kid’s zone and free admission for kids 12 and under.

