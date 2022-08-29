Downtown Tahoe City location offers a legal, accessible place to skate

Tahoe City, Calif. – The Scotty Lapp Foundation recently announced that the Pop Up Scotty Lapp Memorial Skatepark is now open in Tahoe City. Located behind the old Blue Agave building, the 4,000 square-foot temporary skatepark is open to the public every Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to sunset until the snow flies.

Created in memory of Tahoe City resident Scotty Lapp, the skatepark was designed with support from local volunteers, contractors and businesses to be a place for individuals and groups to challenge themselves, to encourage and be encouraged, to set and achieve their own goals while learning to manage risk along the way. Before he died, Scotty’s mission was to create a purpose-built skatepark in Tahoe City that would provide a legal, accessible place to skate and participate in other action sports including BMX, wheelchair motocross, roller and inline skating and scootering.

In search of larger, permanent home

“We are hard at work fundraising and collaborating with Placer County and the North Lake Tahoe community to find a permanent home for the Scotty Lapp Memorial Skatepark, but in the meantime, having partners like EVO step up to offer a temporary location and insurance to open a pop up skatepark has been incredible,” said Amy Lapp, Scotty’s mom and co-founder of the Scotty Lapp Foundation. “Our intention is to give people of all ages and backgrounds a local, legal, safe place to gather and connect to their common love of skateboarding, and we hope the pop up park helps to demonstrate how valuable this can be for our community.”

Park Features

The pop up skatepark has a variety of features for people to get creative on, including a mini pipe, hip, flatbank, two quarter pipes, 5-stair with a hubby, tabletop, flat down bar, step up gap, 3-stair, grind ledge and China gap ramps.

The Foundation’s goal is to find a location that can accommodate a 20,000 square-foot park that is inclusive, accessible, community-minded, attractive and a safe space for all. Between mid-February and June 2022, $250,000 has been raised, however depending on the size of the park that can be built on the land that is made available, the cost to construct the skatepark could exceed $1 million. The Foundation also has the support of Placer County, the Tahoe City Public Utility District and The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation).

Learn more about the Scotty Lapp Foundation and how to help at scottylappmemorialskatepark.org.