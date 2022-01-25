Eldorado, Circus Circus and Silver Legacy go BIG for The Big Game

RENO, Nev. – As the Official Casino Sponsor of the National Football League, Caesars Rewards resorts at THE ROW Reno will be gameday central on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus offer a variety of high-energy Super Bowl LVI packages for fans to cheer on their favorite team. All packages include ice-cold beverages, delicious stadium-themed food and more.

The Eldorado will open up its award-winning Showroom for an electric, stadium-style experience during Super Bowl LVI. Packages start at $30 in advance and increase to $40 on the day of the event. The Showroom package features a beverage, stadium food and a souvenir hat. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Food, fun and laughter

Food and beverage packages at NoVi Lounge inside the Eldorado start at $75 per person. Prices will increase to $85 the day of the game. Super Bowl LVI packages include a delicious gameday buffet spread, a top-shelf premium bar and a souvenir hat.

Additionally, the Mandalay Ballroom at Circus Circus features Super Bowl LVI packages, including a buffet of stadium-themed food items, two drinks and a souvenir hat. Packages start at $60 in advance and increase to $70 on the day of the event.

At the Laugh Factory Comedy Club inside the Silver Legacy, fans can enjoy food and beverage packages for $30 per person in advance and $40 per person on game day. Packages include a beverage, choice of a stadium food item and a souvenir hat.

Catch all the action at the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Silver Legacy. Super Bowl LVI packages start at $25 and include two beverages.

Sportsbook

Sports fans can also bet on their favorite sports anywhere in Nevada when they register for the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app at any Caesars Sportsbook location. The Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app integrates the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, to deliver on the Caesars promise of treating every sports bettor like royalty. Every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Additional spots to celebrate Super Bowl LVI include Bar Centro Stadium Bar and The Brew Brothers at the Eldorado; Blast Bar, Village Bar and El Jefe’s Cantina at Circus Circus; and Drinx, Silver Baron Lounge and Rum Bullions Island Bar at Silver Legacy.

To purchase packages in advance, visit https://www.caesars.com/the-row-reno/events/football

The prices listed do not include tax.