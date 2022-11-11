Lake Tahoe area resort to offer skiers and riders their first turns of the 2022-23 season

Reno, Nev. – With recent autumn snowfall and ideal temperatures for snowmaking operations to be in full swing, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will open today, Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 for skiers and riders to make their first turns of the season.

“It’s fantastic to see the storm door opening in a big way right now. The significant snowfall that’s expected, paired with cold temperatures and our robust snowmaking system is going to allow us to get even more terrain open quickly,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “At 8,260′, the highest base area elevation in Tahoe, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is where the snow is.”

Opening Weekend

For opening weekend, top-to-bottom skiing and riding will be available from 9am to 4pm Friday through Sunday from the resort’s Main Lodge. Lifts planned to operate include the Northwest Express & the Wizard beginner lifts offering access to most of the beginner, intermediate and some advanced terrain on the Main Lodge side of the mountain.

All parking will be at the Main Lodge, and services will include the Lodgepole Cafe, Timbers Bar, Tuning Center and Rental Shop, with season lease pick-up available. The Lodge will open at 8am. All ski school lessons will begin Nov. 19.

The resort will be closed mid-week, Nov. 14-18 for finish work on the new Lakeview Express chairlift, and reopen for daily operations for the 2022-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Coming soon!

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will soon open its new Lakeview zone, a $7.5 million on-mountain expansion that will enhance and change the way skiers and riders experience the mountain. The new Lakeview Express lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe and is the preferred route to access the popular Around the World trail.

Learn more and purchase a season pass or lift tickets at www.skirose.com.

