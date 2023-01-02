Snow-covered Sierra Nevada in Northern California

Placer County, Calif. -Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California have been getting blasted with heavy winds and snowfall this past week. The towering walls of white powder are a welcome sight for residents, businesses and beleaguered Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts.

As the region digs out from massive snowfall, roadways get cleared and power gets restored, ski resorts are ramping up behind the scenes. An expected bonanza of snow-loving visitors await the opportunity to take advantage of the Lake Tahoe region’s stunning winter beauty. Here’s the latest update on snowfall totals from Lake Tahoe ski resorts! More snow is in the forecast.

Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Report

Boreal Ski Resort

Storm Total: 59 inches

Base: 95 inches

Season: 240 inches

https://www.rideboreal.com

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Storm Total: 40 inches

Base: 30 inches

Season: 128 inches

https://www.diamondpeak.com

Donner Ski Ranch

Open, snow totals not reported.

https://www.donnerskiranch.com

Granlibakken Ski Area

Open, snow totals not reported.

https://granlibakken.com/ski-board-sled-hill/

Heavenly Ski Resort

Storm Total: 71 inches

Base: 93 inches

Season: 187 inches

ttps://www.skiheavenly.com

Homewood Ski Resort

Storm Total: 120+ inches

Base: 103 inches

Season: 257 inches

https://www.skihomewood.com

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Summit

Storm Total: 74 inches

Base: 94 inches

Season: 208 inches

https://www.kirkwood.com

Mt. Rose Ski Resort

Only 1 Lift reported Open (Jan 2, 2023)

Storm Total: 40 inches

Base: 72 inches

Season: 215 inches

https://skirose.com

Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort

Storm Total: 60 inches

Base: 104 inches

Season: 207 inches

https://www.northstarcalifornia.com

Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

Storm Total: 65 inches

Season: 232 inches

https://www.sierraattahoe.com

Soda Springs Ski Resort

Storm Total: 170 inches

Base: 103 inches

Season: 554 inches

https://www.skisodasprings.com/

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

7 Days: 69 inches

Base : 97 inches

Season: 232 inches

https://www.palisadestahoe.com/

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Storm Total: 61 inches

Base: 104 inches

Season: 216 inches

https://www.sugarbowl.com

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort

Storm Total: 39 inches (72 hour)

Base: 45 inches

Season: not reported

https://www.tahoedonner.com

