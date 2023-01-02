Snow-covered Sierra Nevada in Northern California
Placer County, Calif. -Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California have been getting blasted with heavy winds and snowfall this past week. The towering walls of white powder are a welcome sight for residents, businesses and beleaguered Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts.
As the region digs out from massive snowfall, roadways get cleared and power gets restored, ski resorts are ramping up behind the scenes. An expected bonanza of snow-loving visitors await the opportunity to take advantage of the Lake Tahoe region’s stunning winter beauty. Here’s the latest update on snowfall totals from Lake Tahoe ski resorts! More snow is in the forecast.
Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Report
Boreal Ski Resort
Storm Total: 59 inches
Base: 95 inches
Season: 240 inches
https://www.rideboreal.com
Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Storm Total: 40 inches
Base: 30 inches
Season: 128 inches
https://www.diamondpeak.com
Donner Ski Ranch
Open, snow totals not reported.
https://www.donnerskiranch.com
Granlibakken Ski Area
Open, snow totals not reported.
https://granlibakken.com/ski-board-sled-hill/
Heavenly Ski Resort
Storm Total: 71 inches
Base: 93 inches
Season: 187 inches
ttps://www.skiheavenly.com
Homewood Ski Resort
Storm Total: 120+ inches
Base: 103 inches
Season: 257 inches
https://www.skihomewood.com
Kirkwood Ski Resort
Summit
Storm Total: 74 inches
Base: 94 inches
Season: 208 inches
https://www.kirkwood.com
Mt. Rose Ski Resort
Only 1 Lift reported Open (Jan 2, 2023)
Storm Total: 40 inches
Base: 72 inches
Season: 215 inches
https://skirose.com
Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort
Storm Total: 60 inches
Base: 104 inches
Season: 207 inches
https://www.northstarcalifornia.com
Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort
Storm Total: 65 inches
Season: 232 inches
https://www.sierraattahoe.com
Soda Springs Ski Resort
Storm Total: 170 inches
Base: 103 inches
Season: 554 inches
https://www.skisodasprings.com/
Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
7 Days: 69 inches
Base : 97 inches
Season: 232 inches
https://www.palisadestahoe.com/
Sugar Bowl Ski Resort
Storm Total: 61 inches
Base: 104 inches
Season: 216 inches
https://www.sugarbowl.com
Tahoe Donner Ski Resort
Storm Total: 39 inches (72 hour)
Base: 45 inches
Season: not reported
https://www.tahoedonner.com
