Lineup for Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023

Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from South Lake Tahoe’s Hard Rock to the festival’s new 2023 home, Palisades Tahoe. “We are thrilled to partner with PR Entertainment to bring people together for mindful, sustainable gatherings rich with music-old and new school reggae-and art in the Tahoe Basin,” says Dan Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez Presents.

“Our entire team is excited for this summer and our new home at Palisades Tahoe. Taking the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival to this beautiful Tahoe location will give music and nature fans memories for a lifetime,” says Paul Reder of PR Entertainment, a long-time Tahoe resident and one of the largest independent concert promoters and theatrical producers in the Tahoe area.

Tickets

Tickets, as well as VIP, will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 AM PST at laketahoereggaefest.com. VIP offerings include a private bar and bathroom, and a VIP-only viewing area.

Palisades Tahoe

Considered one of North America’s best ski resorts, Palisades Tahoe is known for its vibrant ski culture. It was host to the 1960 Winter Games, and has been home to an incredible list of music festivals over the years including Bill Graham’s iconic Summer Music Festival with the Jerry Garcia Band in 1991. Music lovers will also know it as the modern-day home to the WinterWonderGrass Festival. When driving into Palisades, it’s impossible not to be stunned by the view of Tram Face, the imposing rock cliff below the Aerial Tram, and the jagged snow-covered peaks that shoot up in every direction. Higher on the mountain, a sparkling Lake Tahoe splays out before you, a view Mark Twain once described as “the fairest picture the whole earth affords.”

Like all festivals in the Good Vibez canon, festival goers can expect exciting programming both on and off stage including local food vendors, interactive local art displays, a quirky and quality vendor area, and a commitment to leaving the community better than they found it with composting, recycling, and greening initiatives which work towards zero waste.

“We love working in the High Sierra,” says Amy Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez. “Being a destination for outdoor lovers and music fans alike, we feel a real synergy when working here. I find that a lot of our patrons come for the music and end up staying a few days for the hiking, dining, and general exploring that the majestic High Sierra range has to offer.”

6th Annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

When: Saturday, July 22nd & Sunday, July 23rd, 2023

Where: Palisades Tahoe (1960 Olympic Valley Rd, Olympic Valley, CA 96146)

Reggae Fest Lineup

Rebelution

Stick Figure

Tribal Seeds

Pepper

Dispatch

Hirie

J Boog

The Expendables

Iya Terra

Bumpin Uglies

The Elovaters

Pipedown

Claire Wright

For more information and to purchase tickets starting February 14 at 10 AM PST, please visit laketahoereggaefest.com.

Ancestral territories & homelands of the waší∙šiw (Washoe people)

Land acknowledgement: We acknowledge that the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, at Palisades Tahoe in the Olympic Valley, is within the traditional, ancestral territories and homelands of the waší∙šiw (Washoe people – the people from here). The waší∙šiw are the aboriginal stewards of the land in and around the Lake Tahoe Basin since the beginning of time and as a sovereign nation the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, as it is known today, continues to advocate for the protection and preservation of waší∙šiw ɁítdeɁ (the Washoe peoples homelands). To recognize the ancestral lands that we work upon is an important step in honoring the people who have called the Lake Tahoe Basin home from time immemorial and acknowledging their continued presence today. Consistent with our values of community and inclusion, we have a responsibility to acknowledge, honor and make visible those whose land we work upon. We are grateful for the opportunity to host community gatherings here. As we acknowledge the Lake Tahoe Basin as the homeland of the waší∙šiw, we ask that you, as visitors, treat this place with the same respect as those who walked before you.