THE ROW Hosts three-day ALL Ages celebration

Reno, Nev. – THE ROW will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its inaugural La Fiesta de Mayo Festival May 5-7. Located along the mezzanine from Eldorado Resort Casino to Circus Circus Reno, the family-friendly event will offer a variety of food and beverages, live entertainment and more.

During the festival, guests can enjoy performances from traditional dancers and mariachi bands throughout the colorful mezzanine floor while sampling various types of tequila and beer. Additionally, multiple food vendors will feature authentic favorites such as street tacos, churros and other delicious bites.

After the festival, guests can continue the fun at El Jefe’s Cantina inside Circus Circus and Rum Bullions Island Bar inside Silver Legacy. Both nightlife venues will offer drink specials and live music, creating the perfect atmosphere to dance the night away.

Juanes Concert

La Fiesta de Mayo will conclude with a Juanes concert at the Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall on Saturday, May 7, as the Latin rock icon’s “ORIGEN TOUR” makes a stop in Reno.

La Fiesta de Mayo Festival runs Thursday, May 5 through Friday, May 6 from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 10 p.m.

For Juanes tickets and more information on the festival, guests may visit caesars.com/the-row-reno/events/cinco-de-mayo.