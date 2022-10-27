Expansions include evening transportation, additional operations in Alpine Meadows and more

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Mountaineer, the service that offers free, convenient winter transportation in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, will add new service routes and expand its operating schedule for the 2022-23 winter season.

For the first time, daily evening service between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, four day per week operations in Alpine Meadows, and service in Olympic Valley until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and during WinterWonderGrass will be available, giving residents and resort guests more options to get around the Palisades Tahoe resort community without their car.

Ski/Snowboard racks & dog friendly vans

“For those who visit or live in Olympic Valley or Alpine Meadows, Mountaineer continues to be a popular, convenient way to get around that is good for the environment,” said Joy Doyle, Mountaineer executive director. “By adding new service options, we hope to give Mountaineer users even more incentive to leave their cars behind – whether they’re hitting the slopes, or going out for dinner, drinks or shopping.”

This winter, Mountaineer will operate its 9-passenger, dog-friendly vans equipped with ski/snowboard racks during the following operating schedule December 9, 2022 through April 9, 2023:

Daily in Olympic Valley from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with service until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and during WinterWonderGrass (March 31-April 2, 2023)

Friday through Monday and additional dates* in Alpine Meadows from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Mountaineer App

Passengers can request rides through the Mountaineer app, which is free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Inter-valley transportation will be provided between the two Palisades Tahoe base areas by the new Base to Base Gondola, scheduled to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this winter.

Tart Connect

Placer County will continue to offer TART Connect free on-demand transportation in North Lake Tahoe this winter with Friday and Saturday service between Olympic Valley and Tahoe City, and between River Ranch and Tahoe City from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides can be requested through the free TART Connect app, with these routes operating between December 15, 2022 and April 9, 2023.

“It’s exciting to see the adoption of micro-transit services embraced by our regions’ guests and residents, and Mountaineer, the first in the Tahoe area, continue to expand,” said Dee Byrne, Palisades Tahoe president and COO.

Since its inception in December 2018, Mountaineer has taken over 33,000 cars off the road and reduced Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) by over 54,000 miles. Learn more about Mountaineer at www.MountaineerTransit.org.

Additional dates of operation within Alpine Meadows: Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29, 2022, Feb. 19-23, 2023.

