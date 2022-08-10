“Who Let the Hogs Out?”

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am.

Take advantage of the FREE parking at shuttle buses from the Nevada Union High School. Buses run every 30 minutes. The fairgrounds are located at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

Map & Directions

Times

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am -10 pm, Sunday until 9 pm

Carnival open 11 am -11 pm

Admission, Parking, & Tickets

General Admission Adult—$7

Children (6-12)—$5

Children (5 and under)—Free

Three Dollar Thursday (valid for Thursday only)—$3

Unlimited Ride Wristband—$30

(will also be available at the Butler Amusement ticket booths during Fair)

Daily Parking—$5

(pay at gate when arriving)

5 Day Parking Pass—$25

5 Day Fair Admission—$30

Special Day Prices

Wednesday, August 10

Scholar Students Day

Free admission for Nevada County Honor Roll students until 5 pm (by invitation only from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools)

Thursday, August 11

Community Day

$3 admission all day for adults and children (free to children 5 and under) buy tickets

Free admission for disabled persons (and a chaperone for those who require assistance) until 5 pm

Friday, August 12

Family Friday

One free carnival ride coupon and free Fair souvenir to first 500 guests

Saturday, August 13

Military Appreciation Day

Free admission for active and retired military (who show ID) until 5 pm*

*For active and retired military members only and does not include family

Sunday, August 14

Sunday Funday

Free admission for children 12 and under until 5 pm

For tickets and all the fun details, visit www.NevadaCountyFair.com

