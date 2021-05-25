Here to Stay. The Legacy Continues.

San Francisco, CA – The Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Francisco reopens on May 27, 2021 after being shuttered since March 2020 due to the impacts of the global pandemic.

This momentous date marks the third time the grand dame hotel has reopened her doors since the hotel was established in 1875. In 1909, a new Palace was unveiled after being completely rebuilt following the devastation of the 1906 earthquake. In 1991, the hotel celebrated a long awaited reopening after undergoing a three year, 170 million dollar restoration. Now in 2021, the hotel makes history once again, proving the Palace is here to stay as its legacy continues.

Standing at the corner of Market and New Montgomery Streets, the Palace has long been an icon in San Francisco embracing generations of guests and global travelers. The reopening of the legendary hotel marks a significant moment as San Francisco welcomes travelers to the destination for summer exploration.

With a rich and storied past, the beloved Palace is known for creating unforgettable celebrations and signature offerings. While times have changed – the warmth, charm and authentic service of the Palace remain the same. “We are dedicated to providing a memorable Palace experience at all times” commented Clif Clark, General Manager, Palace Hotel. “We’ve given careful consideration to our guests while implementing necessary changes and safety protocols. Our team is excited to share several new offerings with our visitors including our Landmark 18 museum. We look forward to welcoming everyone and continuing the legacy of the Palace Hotel.”

Welcome to The Palace

The Legacy Package

To celebrate the reopening, the hotel introduces the The Legacy package that not only provides a wonderful experience, but also supports the beautiful kids at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. Guests will enjoy the Palace Hotel’s luxurious accommodations, a Signature Amenity – Tea Leaves Legacy Tea, house-made scones, and a Palace toast split of Moët Impérial Champagne, and discounted parking of $45 per evening. For every package that is booked, the Palace will donate $10 to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The Legacy package is available May 27, 2021 through June 27, 2021. Rates start at $259.00. For reservations call 1.888.627.7196 and use rate code LPR.

LANDMARK 18 MUSEUM

The Palace is proud to unveil Landmark 18 – a curated history of the Palace Hotel. Located on the Lobby Level, just off the Promenade, the Landmark 18 museum features a collection of historic Palace photographs, stories and rare memorabilia.

GC2GO

The Palace announces the opening of GC2GO – a convenient way to casually enjoy The Garden Court for breakfast, lunch and dinner. GC2GO offers a selection of delicious house-made salads, sandwiches, Palace pastries and California wine, craft beer, cider and canned cocktails -that can be enjoyed outside or in the socially distanced, beautiful setting of The Garden Court. Creative versions of Palace traditions are featured on the menu including Legacy Tea & Scones.

LEGACY TEA & SCONES

Tea has been a Palace custom since 1910. Guests can now enjoy Legacy Tea & Scones from GC2GO. Created especially for the Palace by TEALEAVES, the Legacy Tea is an aromatic blend of medium-bodied ceylon black tea delicately scented with rose, golden bergamot and a hint of creamy vanilla. The Legacy Tea is paired with delicious scones from the Palace bake shop to complete the experience.

INTIMATE WEDDINGS

The Palace is proud to share four very special venues; the Presidential Suite, French Parlor, California Parlor and Pied Piper Lounge – each perfect for intimate weddings. With custom epicurean experiences to delight 10 to 90 guests and an array of wedding privileges for the happy couple – the Palace will see to every detail and create a wedding to remember.

MARRIOTT’S COMMITMENT TO CLEAN

Marriott recently launched the Global Cleanliness Council, including experts from the field of medicine and public health to supplement their reputation of cleanliness and hospitability they’ve built throughout history. Additionally, they’ve developed 200+ cleaning protocols throughout each step of the guests’ journey and every physical space in the hotel. The hotels are deploying scientifically supported practices and innovations, with focus on Deeper, More Frequent Cleaning | Less Contact, More Connection | and Replacing self-service buffets with a variety of “grab and go” contactless food + beverage options.

About the Palace Hotel

The Palace Hotel, owned by Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, LP, is a member of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection; an ensemble of over 100 hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences. A legend in San Francisco, the Palace seamlessly merges period elegance with modern technology and innovation. The hotel’s architecture showcases Austrian crystal chandeliers, Italian marble and intricately worked stained glass. Welcoming guest accommodations present 556 recently renovated rooms with 11 foot ceilings and expansive windows. Newly renovated meeting and event space includes 3 elaborate ballrooms, 45,000 square feet of function space with 23 meeting rooms and 4 executive boardrooms, a self contained conference area and full service business center. Luxury features include 3 famed restaurants; The Garden Court, GC Lounge and Pied Piper, 24 hour in room dining, and a renovated Fitness Center and indoor pool. Centrally located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, the Palace is the ideal destination for business or leisure. The Palace is steps away from the Financial District and Moscone Center. Within enjoyable walking distance are designer boutiques, center shopping, cable cars, the Embarcadero, Ferry Building Marketplace, Chinatown, North Beach, AT&T Park, cultural museums and theaters.

Visit sfpalace.com for more information.