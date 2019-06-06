Surprising travel adventures in Concord

Concord, CA- Concord, a city of just under 130,000 comes across as a family-friendly, down to earth and diverse slice of Bay Area fun. For the uninitiated, the opportunity to visit and explore a city of its size with some expert guidance was a fantastic way to uncover hidden gems and absorb the local flavors. Concord is jam packed with more fun than meets the eye.

If your travels are keeping you a bit closer to home this travel season, Concord is a terrific choice for couples and families wishing to experience some of the Bay Area’s best at better rates and less traffic than more touristy spots.

At about 70 miles from Sacramento, Concord can be reached with just a few gallons of gas and before echoes of “are we there yet?” begin to ring out from the back seat. Let’s go!

With something for everyone, here’s a sample taste of what to experience when you VisitConcord.

Hilton – Where to Stay

Situated just off Highway 680 and located near major attractions, Hilton Concord provides a ideal landing spot for families and couples. Our stay at the Hilton was a warm blend of comfort and sophistication while providing the perfect respite between forays around town. The on premises restaurant and bar, the Plate & Vine is the go-to place for a tasty bite or relaxing cocktail. Complimentary shuttle service within a 3-mile radius is super convenient.



The Veranda – Shopping

The Veranda, a regional shopping and dining destination is a short walk across the street from the Hilton. A combination of unique and well-known establishments along with its super convenient location makes The Veranda an easy and popular stop. Upscale eateries, dessert shops and a movie theatre add to the appeal. An extra air of excitement permeates the scene during evening hours.

Kid Fun!

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor with Hilton nearby.

If shopping isn’t your bag, grab the young and young at heart and head over to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Waterpark (formerly known as Waterworld) for water play under the palms. Hurricane Harbor feels more like a tropical resort than other waterparks. Chill as you float down the river or take on a more challenging water ride. Either way, it’s a blast!

Todos Santos Plaza

This classic community square is among the nicest in California and feels like a microcosm of Concord. An enjoyable location to stroll, relax and do a little people watching, Todos Santos Plaza hosts community events, farmers market and concerts. Surrounding the plaza is a colorful assortment of craft beer stops, ethnic foods and fun places to explore. If visiting Concord for only an hour or two, Todos Santos Plaza is a fantastic choice.

History

Galindo House

Every town we visit usually includes a quick stop at the local historical society and Concord is no exception. It’s simply the most entertaining and efficient way to get a quick understanding of the city from those most passionate about it.

Birthplace of Dave Brubeck, “one of the foremost exponents of cool jazz”, Concord has a rich musical heritage that permeates the community to this very day. In fact, August 2019 will see the return of the iconic Concord Jazz Festival. We can’t wait!

Mt. Diablo

Spectacular panoramic views from Mt Diablo that must be experienced!

Perched outside city limits and watching over the Bay Area and points beyond stands the famed Mount Diablo. After decades of encouragements, we finally ceded to calls to ascend this California treasure. With visibility on clear days extending 200 miles in every direction, Mount Diablo is rumored to have the most expansive land views in all of North America. In any event, the views are simply breathtaking.

TIP: Mary Bowerman Trail Loop near the summit is ideal for all skill levels and just under one mile.

Insider’s link: https://www.mdia.org/

What To Do in Concord

Concord’s Brew Trail

Exploring craft beer destinations in Concord takes visitors from industrial locations to urban chic. The variety of locations delivers a vibe as unique as the beers we tasted.

Beer flight at Epidemic Ales.

Epidemic Ales

Wow! This apocalyptic themed business is brewing up a diverse and tasty lineup that left us seriously impressed, no easy feat! A small brewer packing some seriously big flavors, we suggest their popular and surprisingly smooth Zombrew IPA or purely delicious Mexican Chocolate Porter. Tasty brews for every palate and strong lineup across the board.

The Hop Grenade

At Todos Santos Plaza, the Hop Grenade with an atmospheric taproom slash beer podcast studio serves up rotating list of popular craft brews with a downright cool vibe. Sweet location!

E.J. Phair

Along the plaza, this Alehouse infused with English flair is a colorful destination to grab a pint. Belly up to the bar or bring the whole gang for a sit down feast. It’s quite a lively scene.

Concord Taphouse

Serving up cold brews and incredible tasty bar bites such as the Shanghai Lumpia and Catfish sliders, prepare to settle in for a great time at this popular and newly redesigned midtown hangout.

Dining

Puesto, a colorful and delicious experience!

Puesto

Inspired by Mexico City’s culinary heritage, Puesto offers a multi-sensory and upscale dining experience. This is not your typical Mexican fare. With a menu that includes off the charts delicious versions of Esquite, Ceviche Acapulco, and Filet Mignon Tacos to die for, Puesto is taking Mexican cuisine to another level.

LiMA

A warm welcome awaits at the brightly colored Lima, a casual and contemporary California Peruvian dining experience located at Todos Santos Plaza. The Chicken Causa was an unexpected treat that is scrumptious combination of whipped and spiced potato, chicken salad, avocado and Huancaína sauce. Lima’s charm and authentic food make it a great place to give Peruvian food a try. We’re sure glad we did!

Los Rancheros Taqueria

Looking for a quick and delicious bite? Tasty and authentic tacos, burritos, and tortas can be had at this unassuming market in a predominantly Hispanic section of Concord. TIP: Locals go for the real deal!

Mona’s Bar & Grill

Known for its incredible burgers, Mona’s is a popular Concord stop and family-friendly place. With diner style eats at great prices, it’s a great stop with kids in tow!

Parma Deli

Known for their classic Italian subs, this family owned deli has been a Concord staple for over 30 years. Sandwiches, sides and paninis. Simple and simply delicious!

Sweets!

Rachel Dunn

Rachel Dunn Chocolates

You may have seen her featured on Oprah, Rosie or the Food Network, but no visit to Concord would be complete without a visit to award winning Rachel Dunn Chocolates.

Endearing creators of confections for over three decades, Rachel and Michael Dunn began been sharing their love of chocolate from their Concord location since 2013. Stop in for some treats or better yet, plan ahead and take a class inside the factory. It’s a pretty sweet deal!

Jazzed about Concord!

Julian Mitchell, a Concord Blue Devil and local Orangevale resident.

If a family friendly community with great opportunities for outdoor recreation, exploring, dining, and shopping are on the list for your next travel adventure, Concord is one of the Bay Area’s more affordable and easily accessible choices.

For you day trippers, be sure to put Todos Santos Plaza on your places to visit. You just might find yourself getting jazzed about Concord. We certainly are!

Happy and safe travels.

