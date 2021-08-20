Corporate partners step up to support relief efforts

The Salvation Army is now responding to three wildfires; the Dixie Fire burning in Lassen, Plumas, Tehama and Butte Counties, the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County and the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County.

The nonprofit’s Emergency Disaster Services crew from Auburn is preparing and serving meals at two Caldor Fire shelters. The Salvation Army is providing 180 meals/day to evacuees at the Cameron Park Community Center in Cameron Park, CA and 90 meals/day at the Green Valley Community Church in Placerville.

The Salvation Army is providing 120 meals/day to Monument and Dixie Fire evacuees at Shasta College in Red Bluff, CA. The Salvation Army is also providing snacks and drinks to evacuees in Susanville and is providing assistance to families at a Local Assistance Center set up in Quincy, CA.

To support The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Response efforts to provide relief to wildfire evacuees and first responders, please make monetary donations online at TSAWildfireRelief. You can also donate by phone at (888) 214-8229.

Initiate long-term recovery efforts

As one of the nation’s major emergency relief organizations, The Salvation Army is on the ground before, during and after a disaster strikes. Immediate response can include providing meals, drinks, snacks, and emotional and spiritual care to evacuees and first responders. In a major disaster, like the Camp Fire of 2018, The Salvation Army can initiate long-term recovery efforts. That may include helping with disaster reconstruction, or rebuilding homes, replacing generators, power poles and septic tanks, and even providing rental assistance.

Corporate Assistance coming in

The Salvation Army would like to thank its incredible corporate partners who have stepped up to support the nonprofit’s immediate and long-term recovery efforts. The Salvation Army has received nearly $100,000 in gifts from corporate partners this month alone for wildfire relief. Among those donations, The Walmart Foundation made a $50,000 donation, Team Depot gave $10,000 and In-N-Out has given $5,000. Donations can be used to help wildfire survivors rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Locations

Providing breakfast, lunch and dinner daily to the following locations: