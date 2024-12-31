California snowpack levels

Updated December 31, 2024

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow has brought along optimism for a good year. Statewide, California is currently above average to date to kick off the New Year with the Northern Sierra at 166%. Let it snow!

California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content: Dec 31, 2024

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra15.9166%
Central Sierra9.7100%
Southern Sierra6.179%
Statewide10.5115%

source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra25.10108
Central Sierra20.3089
Southern Sierra16.9095
Statewide20.8096
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra2.5727
Central Sierra1.9471
Southern Sierra1.30412
Statewide1.90381
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra14.805763
Central Sierra17.006566
Southern Sierra14.106344
Statewide15.506360
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

Related

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Feature your Business & Events on the brighter side.