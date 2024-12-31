Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow has brought along optimism for a good year. Statewide, California is currently above average to date to kick off the New Year with the Northern Sierra at 166%. Let it snow!

California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content: Dec 31, 2024

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date Northern Sierra 15.9 166% Central Sierra 9.7 100% Southern Sierra 6.1 79% Statewide 10.5 115%

source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 25.10 108 Central Sierra 20.30 89 Southern Sierra 16.90 95 Statewide 20.80 96 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 2.5 727 Central Sierra 1.9 471 Southern Sierra 1.30 412 Statewide 1.90 381 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 14.80 57 63 Central Sierra 17.00 65 66 Southern Sierra 14.10 63 44 Statewide 15.50 63 60 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

