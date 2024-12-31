Updated December 31, 2024
Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow has brought along optimism for a good year. Statewide, California is currently above average to date to kick off the New Year with the Northern Sierra at 166%. Let it snow!
California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.
Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.
California Snowpack Water Content: Dec 31, 2024
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|15.9
|166%
|Central Sierra
|9.7
|100%
|Southern Sierra
|6.1
|79%
|Statewide
|10.5
|115%
source: CA Dept of Water Resources
California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|25.10
|108
|Central Sierra
|20.30
|89
|Southern Sierra
|16.90
|95
|Statewide
|20.80
|96
California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|2.5
|727
|Central Sierra
|1.9
|471
|Southern Sierra
|1.30
|412
|Statewide
|1.90
|381
California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|% Avg
year ago
|Northern Sierra
|14.80
|57
|63
|Central Sierra
|17.00
|65
|66
|Southern Sierra
|14.10
|63
|44
|Statewide
|15.50
|63
|60
