Ozone Therapy for Detoxification and Healing

Sacramento, Calif.- Ozone therapy is a unique treatment in that it detoxifies and heals the body. Ozone gas (comprised of 3 oxygen atoms) is highly antimicrobial against viruses, bacteria, and yeast and can be used for many chronic illnesses including chronic infections (lyme, fungal, viral), cancer, autoimmune issues, colitis, allergies, bladder issues, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue, acute infections (sinus, ear, skin), and aging processes, etc.

Ozone works by activating the immune system in infectious diseases and cancer, improving the cellular utilization of oxygen that reduces ischemia in cardiovascular diseases and aging processes, releasing growth factors that stimulate damaged joints and degenerative disks to regenerate, and by working on pain receptors to reduce chronic pain. Published papers have demonstrated its healing effects on diabetes, macular degeneration, chronic hepatitis, herpes, interstitial cystitis, and dental infections.

How is Ozone Used Medically:

Major Autohemotherapy (MAH), where ozone is mixed with blood and saline and injected into the body intravenously

Sinus Insufflation – For sinus infections

Ear Insufflation – For ear/sinus infections, brain fog

Rectal Insufflation – For detox and GI health

Vaginal Insufflation – For vaginal infections

Limb bagging – For ulcers, infections and non-healing wounds

Etc.



Dr. Namuun Bat, ND, offers these above therapies at the Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center. She has trained with Dr. Shallenberger, MD, and is certified with the American Academy of Ozonotherapy (AAO).