26 locations will offer extended hours on Election Day

Sacramento, Calif. – Starting Saturday, Sacramento County voters can vote in-person at five Sacramento Public locations and drop off completed ballots at 26 locations. The library will also offer extended hours at 26 locations on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote Centers

The following locations will serve as in-person vote centers starting September 11.

North Natomas

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven

South Natomas

Valley-Hi North Laguna

Walnut Grove.

Vote center hours on September 11 – 13 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 14. Drop boxes will also be available for mail-in voters. ​

Ballot Drop Boxes

Ballot drop boxes continue to be available Tuesday through Saturday during regular hours of operation at these 26 locations: Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Central, Colonial Heights, Del Paso, Elk Grove, Franklin, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Jr., McKinley, Nonie-Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, North Natomas, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley Hi-North Laguna, and Walnut Grove locations. Ella K. McClatchy and North Sacramento-Hagginwood are not ballot drop box locations.

For more information about voting at the library, visit www.saclibrary.org/vote or call customer service at (916) 264-2920.