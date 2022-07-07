Featuring Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs and more!

Sacramento, Calif.- Back for what will now be the tour’s triumphant third year, Sad Summer Fest presented by Journeys unveiled its 2022 tour dates and full artist lineup. Sad Summer Fest lands in Sacramento on July 8, 2022 at Heart Health Park at Cal Expo before heading to Anaheim at City National Grove Outdoors.

The touring festival will return to all thirteen cities with stops on last year’s run, plus five additional dates! Bringing the tour to fans in Dallas, Houston, Buffalo, Newport and Cleveland respectively.

The festival will feature performances by Waterparks (300 Entertainment), Neck Deep (Hopeless Records), Mayday Parade (Rise Records), State Champs (Pure Noise Records), and more!

Waterparks

Waterparks recently revealed themselves as direct support for My Chemical Romance on a handful of their highly anticipated upcoming reunion shows this fall. The Houston trio – Awsten Knight, Otto Wood, and Geoff Wigington – released their fourth album, Greatest Hits, last year. Featuring fan favorites such as “Snow Globe, “Violet!,” and “Lowkey As Hell,” the band fully delivered on the promise of that moniker. Waterparks has also teased their fifth studio album, leaving fans to speculate on its release date. The band will spend the month of June on a European headlining run, before heading back stateside to perform on the entirety of Sad Summer Fest presented by Journeys. When asked what message he has for fans ahead of the summer tour, vocalist Awsten Knight writes, “I’m ready to step around in the mud and get huge D

if you see me doing push-ups in parking lot do not approach me Lucas will tackle you OUT! i will watch u from the bus window like a little creep saddie summer will be my baddie summer better watch out bc I get MOODY in the summer!! See you soon “.

Neck Deep

Neck Deep, from the UK themselves, recently wrapped a national UK tour – their first full run on home soil in five years. The band is currently touring on their most recent release – 2020’s All Distortions Are Intentional and spending the time before the start of Sad Summer Fest performing across Europe on both festivals and headlining shows. “We’re stoked to be on Sad Summer this year!,” says Neck Deep frontman Ben Barlow. “We really can’t wait for another American summer, ripping a few heavy gigs, making the most of the sunshine and closing your night out with a show you’ll never forget.”

Mayday Parade

Mayday Parade will co-headline Sad Summer Fest for the second time, coming back this time with new music in the setlist. The band released their most recent album What It Means To Fall Apart in November and has spent the start of 2022 taking those new songs on the road, as well as performing songs from their self-titled album in celebration of its eleventh anniversary. Speaking on the band’s return to the Sad Summer Fest stage, frontman Derek Sanders says, “We’re happy to have the opportunity to play such a great tour with so many wonderful bands. We look forward to seeing so many of you out there, it’s gonna be a wild summer.”

Also returning to Sad Summer Fest this year is State Champs (Pure Noise Records), who performed on the tour’s inaugural year. Rounding out the lineup of the tour this summer are Hot Mulligan (No Sleep Records), Against The Current (Fueled By Ramen), The Summer Set (Adventure Cat Records), Magnolia Park (Epitaph Records), and LØLØ (Hopeless Records).

Sad Summer Fest is excited once again to be working alongside non-profit Reverb to implement sustainability efforts alongside the tour, as well as with Our Music My Body to continue with the tour’s commitment to creating a safer space for all involved.

“Journeys is excited to partner with Sad Summer Fest again this year. Connecting with our consumers and employees through live music events has always been a huge part of our identity as a brand. The ongoing partnership between Sad Summer Fest and Journeys has allowed us to come together to create a memorable and safe experience for fans that were missing live music and the face to face connection with their favorite artists.” – Kari Irons, Journeys, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Tickets

Sad Summer Fest 2022 presented by Journeys runs across the US with shows from July 8th through August 5th.

Sad Summer tickets are on sale now at www.sadsummerfest.com

Sad Summer Fest 2022 presented by Journeys