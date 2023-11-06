View list of people who have uncashed checks from SMUD available through December 18th

Unclaimed checks will be forfeited

Sacramento, Calif.- Do you have an uncashed check from SMUD? The names of customers and vendors who have not yet cashed checks dated September 30, 2020, or earlier, are now listed below or on smud.org. The list of names will be posted until December 18, 2023.

To file a claim on an uncashed check, claimant’s name must be included on the list to be valid.

To make a claim, call 916-732-7440 and supply the claimant’s name, current address, telephone number and the address for the time period between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Claims can also be mailed to:

Sacramento Municipal Utility District Unclaimed Monies

6201 S Street, Mail Stop B352

Sacramento, CA 95817-1818

Each year, SMUD posts this information to find the money’s rightful owner.

Claim it or forfeit it

Claims must be made by 5 p.m. on December 18, 2023, or they become the property of SMUD under California Code Section 50050-50057. Replacement checks will be issued only to the payee or upon proof of death, to the payee’s beneficiary.