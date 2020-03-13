Closures of Up to Three Weeks to Begin Monday, March 16

Sacramento,CA- California and the Sacramento region are working hard to fight the spread of COVID-19. With that in mind, all 13 local school districts and the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE), with the full support of Sacramento County Public Health (SCPH), are announcing plans for school closures of up to three weeks.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all public school districts are taking actions to close effective Monday, March 16 for a period of up to three weeks.

This decision was not made lightly as all districts recognize this may cause a hardship for some families. As districts have done in the past, they will make provisions for meals for students. Each district will continue to communicate directly with families and staff with updates.

We appreciate the community’s support in taking proactive steps to fight the spread of COVID-19. These steps to prevent illness make a significant difference in safeguarding the health of our communities, and we encourage continued attention in this effort.