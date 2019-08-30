Experience in leadership and community development

Sacramento, Calif., – The Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced that Niva Flor has been named its Chief Impact & Strategy Officer.

“Niva brings more than 15 years of diverse experience in strategic grantmaking, education, leadership, and community development to this role, most recently serving as the Foundation’s Director of Grantmaking & Strategic Impact,” said Linda Beech Cutler, the Foundation’s chief executive. “Her outstanding work at the Foundation and throughout her career made her the perfect choice to assume this role.”

As a key member of the Foundation’s leadership team, Flor oversees all aspects of the Foundation’s community impact and grantmaking. Through her work, she is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Sacramento region.

“This work is deeply personal for me,” she said. “I am excited to help the Foundation continue growing equity in our community through its Strategic Initiatives, and I look forward to working closely with our fundholders to leverage their giving so, together, we can build healthier and more inclusive communities that are reflective of the capital region’s richness and diversity.”

Niva joined the Foundation in 2017 to oversee its arts initiative, Transforming the Creative Economy. Under her leadership, the Foundation awarded over $300,000 to arts nonprofits in the four-county capital region. Further, she led a partnership with the City of Sacramento to elevate issues surrounding cultural equity in local arts, and she continues to serve on Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s Creative Edge Steering Committee and the leadership advisory council for the Sacramento Arts Education Consortium.

In addition to her work to foster a vibrant creative ecosystem in the Sacramento region, during her tenure at the Foundation, Flor has driven the development and execution of the Foundation’s discretionary grants programs. As Chief Impact & Strategy Officer, she will continue her work leading the Foundation’s nonprofit capacity building efforts and its leadership role in local Census 2020 outreach.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Flor worked for the Oakland Museum of California, developing and managing strategic community partnerships and collaborations that served over 85,000 Oakland residents. She also held positions of increasing responsibility in administration and civic engagement at PolicyLink and the Marin City Community Services District, and she served as a teaching associate at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Niva holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Music from Spelman College and Master and Doctorate degrees in Ethnomusicology from UCLA.