14,000+ nurses ratify agreement with Dignity Health
The registered nurses are members of California Nurses Association and National Nurses Organizing Committee in California and Nevada.
Last Friday night, registered nurses ratified a four-year contract with Dignity Health, announced the California Nurses Association (CNA) and National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC) today. The agreement covers more than 14,000 RN members of CNA/NNOC in California and Nevada and features stronger infectious disease prevention measures for nurses and patients.
“As we face yet another surge of Covid-19 patients filling up our hospitals, we are proud to have achieved additional health and safety protections for our RNs and patients”Sandy Reding, CNA/NNOC President, RN
More than 14,000 RN members across California and Nevada voted on the agreement, which includes greater economic security and health care benefits to improve staffing.
“We are hopeful that with the greater economic and health care gains we can recruit new nurses and retain experienced RNs to better protect our patients’ safety,” said Kathy Dennis, RN.
Agreement highlights include:
- Health and safety provisions to ensure nurses get the highest level of personal protective equipment, including when caring for patients suspected of having Covid. Nurse participation in the Pandemic Task Force.
- Comprehensive workplace violence prevention language, which involves the union’s input and recommendations.
- Investment in education: Increased tuition reimbursement for education so nurses can continue expanding their knowledge and skills.
- Economic gains and health benefit provisions to help retain and recruit experienced nurses, including no takeaways for pensions or retiree health. The agreement includes a 13.5 percent wage increase over four years.
- Equity and inclusion provisions, including agreement to fight racial injustice and health care disparities within the community, a commitment to a workplace free from racism and unlawful discrimination, and the expansion of implicit and unconscious bias training.
- Shared vision on health care: Dignity Health agrees with the union that health care is a human right, and that we must end racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare outcomes, promote the delivery of culturally competent care, expand the diversity of our health care workforce, and have a commitment to the community.