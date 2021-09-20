14,000+ nurses ratify agreement with Dignity Health

The registered nurses are members of California Nurses Association and National Nurses Organizing Committee in California and Nevada.

Last Friday night, registered nurses ratified a four-year contract with Dignity Health, announced the California Nurses Association (CNA) and National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC) today. The agreement covers more than 14,000 RN members of CNA/NNOC in California and Nevada and features stronger infectious disease prevention measures for nurses and patients.

“As we face yet another surge of Covid-19 patients filling up our hospitals, we are proud to have achieved additional health and safety protections for our RNs and patients” Sandy Reding, CNA/NNOC President, RN

More than 14,000 RN members across California and Nevada voted on the agreement, which includes greater economic security and health care benefits to improve staffing.

“We are hopeful that with the greater economic and health care gains we can recruit new nurses and retain experienced RNs to better protect our patients’ safety,” said Kathy Dennis, RN.

Agreement highlights include: